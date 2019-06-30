HOLETOWN BEACH, Barbados (WABC) -- Officials planned to call off the search for a couple from New Jersey missing in Barbados by Sunday evening.
Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, of Montclair, were last seen proceeding out to sea on a jet ski at Holetown Beach on Monday, authorities say.
When they didn't return after about 30 minutes, police and the Barbados Coast Guard searched the waters but couldn't find them or the jet skis.
Police say both were wearing life jackets. Suarez's mother says she texted her son later that day but he never responded.
Suarez and Devil arrived in Barbados June 22 and were scheduled to stay for a week.
The search was extended from three days to six but officials said if they are not found by 6:30 Sunday evening, there is nothing more they can do.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Search for missing New Jersey couple in Barbados to be called off Sunday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More