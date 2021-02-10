Search for robbers who beat woman on Jackson Heights sidewalk

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the individuals behind a brutal attack and robbery caught on camera in Queens.

The 47-year-old woman was approached from behind, then thrown to the ground and kicked.

It happened on January 12 at 6:45 p.m. at 90th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

Police say after attacking the woman, the robbers stole her purse and took off towards 32nd Avenue.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

