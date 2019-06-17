Search on for driver after father killed in Bronx hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A father from the Bronx was killed after police say he was hit by a car - the driver then took off.

The accident happened on Bruckner Boulevard near Austin Place.

Christopher Nieves, 37, was working at a construction job and was saving money to buy a house with the entire family.

"My son is all my life, they killed something, they take out something for me inside," says Nieves' mother, Sara Pinto,

Early Sunday, after Nieves returned home from a friend's house, police say a driver hit him and didn't stop. Nieves was left on the pavement with grave injuries.

Nieves succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, changing Father's Day forever for his 11-year-old son and his family.

Police originally believed the driver was in a green GMC Yukon SUV but now describe the vehicle as a brown or tan Chevy Tahoe.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
longwoodbronxnew york cityhit and runpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Must-read stories from the weekend
Man charged with arson in fire that burned through rabbi's home
AccuWeather: Scattered thunderstorms this week
Miracle Mets' Ed Kranepool, Art Shamsky pay special visit to nursing facility
Sen. Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters
New picture of baby Archie, Prince Harry for Father's Day
2 wanted for mugging couple trying to buy car in Queens
Show More
Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute
El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
25-year-old woman drowns at beach in Queens
Man arrested for trespassing in building where Ocasio-Cortez has office
Massive South American blackout, 44 million without power
More TOP STORIES News