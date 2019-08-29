CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for six people they say attacked a pair of men on a street.
Authorities say the group of people were walking on 9th Avenue in Chelsea at approximately 3 a.m. on August 21 when they assaulted their first victim.
The suspects, four men and two women, struck a 52-year-old man, who was sleeping in front of a building, in the head and body with canes and a glass bottle, police say.
The group then knocked a 22-year-old man to the ground who tried to intervene.
Police say the suspects took the 52-year-old victim's bike and wallet, while also stealing the 22-year-old victim's cell phone and belt pack.
The 52-year-old was treated at the scene, while the younger man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Police searching for group of 6 in attack on 2 men in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News