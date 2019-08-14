Search on for speeding driver who struck bicyclist in New Jersey

KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver responsible for striking a female bicyclist and leaving her in the roadway without stopping to help.
The incident was reported at the intersection of Bergen and Schuyler avenues around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say the driver of the minivan slowed to a stop after striking the woman, but then immediately drove away without helping the victim who was lying in the middle of the road.
Several good Samaritans ran over to check on the victim and protect her from oncoming traffic.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known.
The vehicle was last seen heading south on Schuyler Avenue and has dents and damage from a previous crash on the rear passenger side.
The hit-and-run incident comes the day after three bicyclists were struck in one afternoon in New York City.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Richard Poplaski at rpoplaski@kearnynjpd.org or Lt. John Taylor at jtaylor@kearnynjpd.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at tips@kearnynjpd.org.
