New York City sees 3 bike accidents in 1 afternoon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three cyclists were involved in three separate bicycling accidents in New York City in one afternoon.

The latest involved a cyclist being struck by an MTA bus at 6th Avenue and Central Park around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim appeared to only suffer minor injuries.

An earlier accident involved a vehicle on the Upper East Side; the other, a firetruck in Brooklyn.

These accidents happened as public officials call for charges against a driver in a collision on Sunday that killed the city's 19th cyclist this year.

Roughly half way through the year, New York has seen nearly twice as many cyclist deaths than it did all of last year -- and those deaths are just a fraction of the accidents and injuries happening on New York City streets.

That 19th victim was killed after a driver in Brooklyn was accused of running a red light, setting off a chain reaction that led to the fatal multi-vehicle crash.

The NYPD said the driver's speed will likely determine the charges he'll face.

"If he was speeding and ran a red light, that could result in a charge of vehicular manslaughter," Chief Terrence Monahan said.

An investigation continues.

