Search underway for 2 missing swimmers near Rockaway Beach in Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A search is underway after two teenagers were reported missing in the water near Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Emergency responders arrived just after 3:30 p.m. to search near Shore Front Parkway and Beach 96th Street

Witnesses told police they saw the swimmers go into the water and they never came out.

The FDNY has marine and land units on scene.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rockaway beachqueensnew york citymissing swimmer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
3rd person diagnosed with EEE in CT has died
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Toddler dies after being left in hot car while mom allegedly drank
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
Show More
Police: Alleged robber shoots accomplice in head during robbery
Woman stabbed in neck in seemingly random attack in NYC park
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog
Man found dead in road in hit-and-run in Queen, arrest made
More TOP STORIES News