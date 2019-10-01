Search underway for 2 missing swimmers near Rockaway Beach in Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A search is underway after two teenagers were reported missing in the water near Rockaway Beach in Queens.Emergency responders arrived just after 3:30 p.m. to search near Shore Front Parkway and Beach 96th StreetWitnesses told police they saw the swimmers go into the water and they never came out.The FDNY has marine and land units on scene.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------