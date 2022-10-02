Seastreak ferry service canceled Sunday between NY, NJ due to inclement weather

Seastreak ferry service announced that all operations between New York and New Jersey were suspended Sunday due to inclement weather.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some ferry service between New York and New Jersey has been cancelled Sunday due to inclement weather conditions.

Seastreak ferry service announced that all operations were suspended for the day due to extremely high winds.

The ferry operator is expected to resume service on Monday.

They are advising commuters to use other routes in the meantime.

NYC and the Staten Island Ferry are still operating.

