'Curtain Up' festival in Times Square celebrates return of Broadway

TIMES SQUARE -- A three-day festival kicks off Friday to send a simple message: Broadway is back.

"Curtain Up" is a celebration and a showcase - a look ahead to what's new and a way of celebrating Broadway's return after a pandemic shutdown.

"Broadway is the heart of New York City, and when theatre was gone, I felt like the heartbeat of New York City was also gone," said Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "So I'm so happy that it's back and that audiences are returning to Broadway."

On Sunday, some of Broadway's biggest names will perform for free in Times Square.

"People are going to be face to face with Broadway legends with Broadway superstars and it's going to be the most exciting opening Broadway's ever had," said Amber Ruffin.

The head of the Broadway League representing theater owners and producers said the idea is to get passersby intrigued and tourists engaged.

"This will be our first new full season since we opened, we know we're going to have 35-40 new shows this season and Broadway's back," said Charlotte St. Martin. "This is just our chance to say, 'we're back and look at the great shows we have.'"

As Broadway goes, so goes the city, and when the curtain comes up - can a full recovery be far behind?

"I feel it's emerging you know, the city as we knew it," said Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick were due to open in "Plaza Suite" when the pandemic hit.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was in rehearsals for "Take Me Out."

"It was really tough as an artist, you know, that's your livelihood is being able to perform and we weren't able to do that," Ferguson said.

So the chance to hear the familiar call of "Curtain Up" again becomes a joyous occasion.

"Curtain Up" gets underway at 2 p.m. Friday in Times Square before a block party at 5 p.m. for people to sing and dance along to show tunes.

The free events culminate in a concert Sunday which will be broadcast live from Times Square on Sunday at 11 a.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

