Staff at NYC hospital stage 'clap out' for heroes of September 11th

Jim Dolan reports on the memorial ceremonies held on the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Bill Ritter has more on the inspiring story behind a tree that survived the devastating attacks on September 11th 19 years ago.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Staff at one New York City hospital staged a clap out to pay tribute to the heroes of 9/11.For months, staff at Lenox Hill Hospital were on the receiving end of the nightly round of applause for frontline pandemic workers.On Friday night, they returned the favor, paying tribute to the heroes of September 11th.A group gathered outside the hospital at 7 p.m. for one last clap out.They dedicated it to the men and women who ran towards the danger on that tragic morning.It was a fitting tribute to those that were lost and those that survived.----------