Staff at NYC hospital stage 'clap out' for heroes of September 11th

For months, staff at Lenox Hill Hospital were on the receiving end of the nightly round of applause for frontline pandemic workers.
On Friday night, they returned the favor, paying tribute to the heroes of September 11th.
SEPTEMBER 11TH ANNIVERSARY | NYC honors victims of 9/11 terror attacks
A group gathered outside the hospital at 7 p.m. for one last clap out.
They dedicated it to the men and women who ran towards the danger on that tragic morning.
It was a fitting tribute to those that were lost and those that survived.
WATCH | Tree that survived 9/11 serves as inspiration for past, future
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip