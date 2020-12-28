Serious multi-vehicle crash forces major Westchester County roadway to close

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9055625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.

GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- Major roadway was forced to close Monday in Westchester County due to a serious crash.The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 7.6 in Greenburgh on the northbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, just south of the Dobbs Ferry exit.There are multiple cars involved, at least two with serious front end damage.It's not clear the extent of the injuries right now.The northbound lanes are closed from Jackson Avenue to Dobbs Ferry.Traffic is flowing smoothly on the southbound lanes, however.Police expect the roadway to be closed for at least for another hour.The investigation is ongoing.----------