Major service disruptions, boil water alert after New Jersey water main break

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are significant disruptions to water service and a boil water alert in effect for parts of New Jersey after a major water main break in Edison.Officials say the main ruptured on Brunswick Avenue near Eisenhower Drive around 8 p.m. Monday.The break has caused a significant impact on water service, with some users having little to no pressure.In the meantime, residents are urged to boil water before drinking, cooking, and other potable water uses due to the potential for the water supply to be contaminated with disease causing microorganisms.Crews are working to repair the main and restore normal service.Brunswick Avenue being closed to through traffic, causing traffic delays.Motorists are advised to avoid the area.