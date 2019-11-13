Memorial service marks 18th anniversary of Flight 587 crash in Queens

BELLE HARBOR, Queens (WABC) -- Emotional remembrances were shared to mark 18 years since the deadly crash of American Airlines Flight 587 in Belle Harbor, Queens.

A memorial service was held Tuesday morning at 116th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard to pay tribute to the victims of the crash.

The bells rang at 9:15 a.m., marking the moment of impact which occurred shortly after the plane took off from Kennedy Airport on Nov. 12, 2001.

All 260 people on board the flight heading to the Dominican Republic were killed, as well as five people on the ground.

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an emotional speech at the memorial service.

"If there is comfort to be found, it is in each other," de Blasio said. "Families uniting to support each other and this community of people brought together in tragedy ... but you have built something together, a very special community of love and warmth that supports each other. And not just one day, but throughout the year."

Investigators said the plane's rudder system and inadequate pilot training caused the crash.

Since the accident, steering systems for some planes have been re-designed.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belle harborqueensnew york cityplane accidentamerican airlinesplane crashmemorial
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frigid air to challenge cold temperature records
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Public impeachment hearings set to begin with 2 key witnesses
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes
Show More
Search for attackers who beat, robbed NYC food delivery man
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Nation mourns CT college gymnast who died in accident
Arrest warrant for CT man charged in hotel worker's death in Anguilla
Push for autism symbol on NYS driver's licenses
More TOP STORIES News