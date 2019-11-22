Several arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several protesters have been arrested after demonstrating against the arrest of people selling food and candy in subway stations.

Nearly a dozen people were arrested during the protests Friday evening in Harlem on 122nd Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

The protests come after Governor Cuomo's recent announcement that he plans to hire 500 MTA officers to add to policing in the subway in light of recent arrests. Protesters say this is not the answer, and there needs to be better social equity for people who ride the subway and can't afford to make ends meet.

Police have tried to re-gain control - traffic is generally flowing in the area.

