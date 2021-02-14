Several Rutgers online student events targeted by racist zoom bombings

The most recent incidents took place during Black History Month programs, hosted in part by LGBTQ organizers.
In a letter sent to students and staff, the chancellor said he strongly condemns the racist acts, which are under investigation by police and school officials.
He says it appears the attacks are likely part of a larger coordinated international activity and are not localized.
