Several Rutgers online student events targeted by racist zoom bombings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10336675" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Baimadajie Angwang, the New York City police officer accused of being a spy for China has been granted a release, on $2 million bail.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Administrators at Rutgers University say online student events have been targeted by racist and bigoted zoom bombings in the past several days.The most recent incidents took place during Black History Month programs, hosted in part by LGBTQ organizers.In a letter sent to students and staff, the chancellor said he strongly condemns the racist acts, which are under investigation by police and school officials.He says it appears the attacks are likely part of a larger coordinated international activity and are not localized.----------