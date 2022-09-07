Sewage line issue closes Nanuet High School on 1st day of classes

In Rockland County, an emergency closing was issued for Nanuet High School as they face a sewage line problem.

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- High school students in one Rockland County town will have to wait to start their school year.

Nanuet High School was closed Wednesday, on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, because of an issue with the main sewer discharge line.

There was no access to the high school property for before- or after-school activities.

Officials say the sewage issue did not impact any other district buildings, so elementary and middle school students in Nanuet still began classes.

"We know everyone at the high school was eagerly anticipating the first day of school," Superintendent Kevin McCahill wrote in a letter to families. "Please know that we are working to fix the issue swiftly so that we can welcome back our high school students and staff as soon as possible."

McCahill said school officials will send out an update when one becomes available.

ALSO READ | New York lawmaker proposes bill that would prevent student loan forgiveness from state tax

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.