New Jersey woman groped by intruder who got naked, attacked her in shower

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HILLSBOROUGH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman in New Jersey was sexually assaulted while she showered by a man who broke into her home, took off his clothes, got into the shower and groped her.

Now, police are hoping a sketch of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

Officers were called to a home on Andria Avenue in Hillsborough around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, on a report of a sexual offense.

ALSO READ | How local mass transit agencies are responding over mask mandate ruling
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks to Dr. Jay Varma about the Florida judge who overturned the CDC's federal mask mandate for public transit. "This is a real challenge," Varma said.


When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by a woman who said she had been groped in the shower.

Police said the male suspect entered the shower naked and grabbed her from behind.

The victim was able to fight back, and the suspect ran out of the bathroom and fled the home, possibly through a screen door.

The woman was not injured.


The suspect is described as being approximately 18 to 24 years old with a thin build, short dark colored hair, and no facial or body hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOP it reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

ALSO READ | Child rape suspect fights off 2 officers, injures them, at NYC homeless shelter

This stock image shows police tape at an active crime scene.

Shutterstock



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughsomerset countysexual misconductsexual harassmentsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Subway service disrupted on 3 line after 2 people found dead on tracks
Video shows 2 men wildly shoot at each other on Queens street
Mask confusion: NY Gov. Hochul COVID briefing | LIVE
Child rape suspect arrested after fight with 2 officers at shelter
12-year-old boy killed in parked car in NYC to be laid to rest
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Show More
Strike averted for NYC doormen after tentative deal reached
Queens pawn shop owner dies weeks after beating with metal rod
MTA station agent helps reunite boy with parents
Russia hits Ukrainian cities, pours more troops into war
TikTok video shows woman attacked by goose protecting nest
More TOP STORIES News