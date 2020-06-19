Sex assault suspect caught on camera in Washington Heights

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Manhattan.

It happened earlier this month inside the Highbridge Park Playground in Washington Heights.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released early Friday morning.

The suspect grabbed the 28-year-old victim from behind, choked her until she passed out and dragged her into the bushes.

He took her jewelry and forced her to perform a sex act.

The woman was treated at an area hospital.
If you recognize the suspect, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmanhattanwashington heightsnypdsex assaultcrimestopperswoman attackedwoman assaultedcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the region
'This can't be real': NYC Dreamer speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
Coronavirus Updates: NYC 'final decision' Fri, NJ malls to reopen
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Show More
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
Brazen attempted armed robbery in Brooklyn caught on camera
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to pandemic
Fmr. NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver pleads for leniency
More TOP STORIES News