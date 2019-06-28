Sex offender with at least 168 arrests wanted for groping traffic agent at NYC subway station

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man wanted for groping an off-duty NYPD traffic agent in a Brooklyn subway station is a registered sex offender with hundreds of prior arrests.

Gian Verdelli, 67, is wanted for groping the victim as she got onto a Manhattan-bound L train, allegedly putting his hand under her dress, at the Bedford Avenue station Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old traffic agent confronted him on the train, and he told her, "It's crowded."

When they got off the train at the 1st Avenue station in Manhattan, she took his picture. She also tried to follow him, but lost him in the crowd.

Verdelli was quickly identified as a registered sex offender from Brooklyn who has more than 50 arrests in New York City and hundreds of arrests of his record.

When he was arrested for groping a woman aboard a PATH train on two occasions in Jersey City in 2012, Port Authority police said he had 168 prior arrests dating back to the 1970s.

The majority of his prior arrests are for with minor offenses, often involving transit systems, trespassing or drug possession. Most were misdemeanors in New York state or disorderly person's offenses in New Jersey, which typically carry little, if any, jail time -even for repeat offenders.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citysex offendernypdsubway crimegroping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire burns through bakery in Queens
LI mom accused of killing 2-year-old twins due in court
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into NC home
Search on for 2 men wanted in Queens brutal subway assault
1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens
50 years since Stonewall riots, security tight for Pride March
Show More
More than 100 NYC students defy odds to graduate while homeless
AccuWeather: Not too humid, but hot temps to start weekend
Opening statements expected in fatal Bronx school stabbing
People warned to stay out of NJ's largest lake
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
More TOP STORIES News