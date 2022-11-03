Man accused of sexually abusing 2 boys at Medford Park in Suffolk County: police

Suffolk County Police arrested 27-year-old Rashawn Brinkley of Medford, Long Island in connection with a report of sexual abuse at a children's park. Chantee Lans has the story.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two boys at a park on Long Island, and this wasn't his first offense, according to police.

Suffolk County Police arrested 27-year-old Rashawn Brinkley of Medford, Long Island, in connection with a report of sexual abuse at a children's park.

On October 7 two boys were playing at Gorden Heights Children's Park when they said a man, "pushed his hand into their pants and touched their genitals," according to police.

The two boys were at the same park Wednesday when they saw the man and told their families about what happened.

Family members quickly called Suffolk police who arrested Brinkley at the park.

Brinkley was charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree after Special Victims Section detectives conducted an investigation.

Brinkley has similar charges pending in other jurisdictions, but is not a registered sex offender according to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about Brinkley or believes they may be a victim to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.

