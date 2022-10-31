Sexual assaults target women in Rutgers University community

The latest incident happened Sunday afternoon on campus at the College Avenue Student Center. Michelle Charlesworth reports.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway after several women affiliated with Rutgers University were sexually assaulted.

The most serious attacks took place over the weekend in near the Rutgers campus in New Brunswick.

Police say a man broke into the same home on Central Avenue on two consecutive nights and sexually assaulted two different women as they slept.

The first attack happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday, the second between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe the suspect got in through an unlocked window.

One of the victims described him as a 5'8" male with a tan complexion and wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

The New Brunswick Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case, or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact the NBPD's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

Authorities do not believe those assaults are related to a third incident that happened on campus at the College Avenue Student Center Sunday afternoon.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m.

The victim told police a man started talking to her, dropped something in her lap then touched her inappropriately.

The woman was not physically injured.

The suspect in that case was described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, approximately 180 lbs., in his late twenties or early thirties wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses and dark clothing with a blue vest.

Rutgers University Police have stepped up patrols both on and off campus in the wake of all three incidents.

