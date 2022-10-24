Thousands of officers to patrol subway system as focus shifts to mentally ill

The MTA board met Monday to talk strategy as their focus shifts to removing people dealing with severe mental illness from the transit system. N.J. Burkett has the story.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Calls are growing louder to make the New York City transit system safer, and now the MTA board is planning to shift their focus to removing people dealing with severe mental illness from the subway system.

Thousands of additional officers are now patrolling the New York City transit system. During peak hours, officers will be posted in two out of three stations, an unprecedented deployment of NYPD manpower underground.

"Much of it is going to be extension of their ordinary tour," NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said. "So, if they do, you know, if they work in the morning hours, there'll be extended into the evening hours. And our goal is to maximize as many cops in as many stations and as on many trains because we're still very committed to doing the train runs."

In the past two weeks, several riders have been shoved to the tracks, shot and stabbed. Most, if not all of the incidents, were random and unprovoked.

62-year-old punched, knocked onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack

Nine people have been killed. These horrifying crimes have happened in spite of the increased police patrols.

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett talked to MTA Chairman Janno Lieber and asked him why the problems persist despite cops being poured into the subways in unprecedented numbers.

"What's changed is in recent weeks, we've seen an upsurge in very disturbing incidents," Lieber said. "That's why the time for action is now and the mayor and the governor have taken action."

Lieber says it's clear that the problem is being driven by violent, mentally disturbed people who need to be out of the system and off the streets.

"We're going to re-instruct all the clinicians so they know about involuntary commitment powers that they have, and they can use," Lieber said. "And we're going to create a specific new facility or facilities so that severely mentally ill people can be kept indoors so they can start to get better, and they can stop impacting on the subways and scaring riders."

