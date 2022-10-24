'Officers fleeing' NYPD as increase in subway crime creates demand for more police in transit: PBA

The PBA says the NYPD is down about 1,000 cops below budgeted levels with officers fleeing to other departments that pay better.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Yet another act of subway violence as the city desperately tries to get a handle on subway crime.

A man was punched in the head and then knocked onto the tracks at a subway station in the Bronx. He survived but it's just another example of the type of crime keeping commuters out of the transit system.

The incident happened at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 62-year-old man was punched in the face and knocked onto the tracks. Officers helped him back up.

Mayor Eric Adams road the subway for himself last night and met with other officials during a weekend crime summit at Gracie Mansion.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Surveillance video caught another incident earlier Friday when 32-year-old David Martin was shoved onto the tracks at the Myrtle-Wycoff L train station in Brooklyn.

Martin told Eyewitness News he did not know the attacker and says he doesn't know how he'll ever feel safe riding the subway again.

Many subway riders echo Martin's concerns and need more action from lawmakers to help them feel safe. Subway crime is up 40% overall compared to this time last year.

"I used to work in a shelter and mental health is really the issue," said subway rider Najee Smith. "There's a reason why they're doing the things that they're doing. Need to pay more attention to that."

These acts of violence come as the mayor and governor announce a new plan to combat subway crime by adding 1,200 additional cops, more cameras, and increasing access to mental health services.

"We can't pinpoint that somethings going to be done in a month, something's going to be done in a week but one things for sure, I'm confident that something's going to be done," mayor Adams said.

But the Police Benevolent Association blasted the plan and called the additional mandatory overtime unsustainable.

The increased workload is crushing the cops who remain," PBA President Pat Lynch said. " The answer is not to squeeze them for more forced OT. It's not to pass off responsibilities to the better-paid but smaller MTA police department. And it definitely isn't replacing them with unarmed security guards."

The PBA says the NYPD is down about 1,000 cops below budgeted levels with officers fleeing to other departments that pay better.

ALSO READ | In their own words: Hochul, Zeldin on the top issues on 'Up Close'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip