Man speaks out after being pushed on Brooklyn subway tracks

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is recovering from a broken collarbone, sprains and bruises after being shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

David Martin, 32, is a lifelong New Yorker who has taken the subway since middle school and was taking it to work on Friday when he was attacked at the Wycoff Myrtle station in Bushwick for no reason, by someone he barely saw.

"In the blink of an eye, I was pushed with full force into the train tracks," said Martin.

Police say the attack was unprovoked. While Martin says he may not have made contact with the train or the third rail, he is still badly hurt.

"People were told that I had no injuries, but I am laying in bed with a broken collarbone and my face is so swollen. And mentally I don't know how to even get through this," he said.

The plan state and city leaders announced on Saturday promises to tackle subway safety even more aggressively with more police officers, cameras and longer-lasting help for those with mental health issues on the trains and in the stations.

"We must address the perception and the reality of public safety. That perception is what people are feeling," said Mayor Eric Adams.

However, Martin says he doesn't know how he can feel safe again on the subway - and that is hard to grapple with.

"Because I'm from New York, and I've always felt safe taking the train and now at 32 years old, I no longer feel safe and that's not fair, and that's not ok," Martin adds.

Martin says he obviously wants the person who attacked him caught.

Police put out surveillance in hopes that it will lead to an arrest.

This is the 22nd subway shoving incident so far this year, and the second in a week.

