Search on for suspect after man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

Police are investigating after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. CeFaan Kim has the latest developments.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues just before 3 p.m.

The victim did not make contact with the train or the third rail.

This is the latest violent incident on the transit system that has riders on edge and on alert. Within the last several weeks, there have be a number of shootings and stabbings. This is the second subway shove within a week.

Last Saturday a man was pushed in front of an oncoming 6 train 149th Street Station in the Bronx last Saturday. The victim was pulled from the tracks by Good Samaritans.

"Thank god the train stopped I never think this guy was coming behind me," said German Sabio.

On Monday a 48-year-old construction worker was killed after he fell onto the tracks during a scuffle over a dropped phone. He was then struck by an F train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue Station.

Wednesday, at the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side, a 26-year-old man was punched and stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Thursday, police say a man attacked a rider with a sword sheath at the Chambers Street station.

According to the NYPD, crime on the subway is up by almost 47 percent week to date. There were 47 incidents this year compared to 32 during the same period last year.

Not including Friday's subway shove, year to date, there have been 22 people pushed onto the tracks this year, compared to 21 last year.

The victim in Friday's subway shove was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect police are looking for is a 6 foot tall man wearing a yellow hoodie and a black vest.

