Police searching for man who shoved straphanger onto subway tracks in The Bronx

Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who pushed a subway rider onto the tracks.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who pushed a subway rider onto the tracks.

Chilling video shows the suspect eyeing the victim Saturday at the East 149th Street station, before running over and shoving him - right as a train approached.

As the suspect ran off - bystanders helped the victim back onto the platform.

Fortunately, he was not hit and had only minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

