Subway dispute over dropped phone turns deadly in Queens

Crystal Cranmore reports from the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave. station in Queens.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A 50-year-old man is in custody after a fight with another subway rider ended with that man fatally struck by a train in Elmhurst, Queens.

The suspect was standing near the platform of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave. station at around 4:45 p.m. Monday when 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana bumped into him while walking by.

The contact sent the suspect's cell phone tumbling onto the subway tracks.

The suspect told the victim to go get his phone. He refused, and the two began arguing in Spanish.

Pushing and shoving and a fight ensued, culminating with the victim falling to the subway tracks, where he was struck by an F train leaving the station.

Quintana, of Queens, was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

Charges against the 50-year-old suspect are pending.

It was the ninth killing in the city's subway system this year, and the 10th in transit.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News gets exclusive ride-along with NYPD commissioner amid fear over subway crime

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.