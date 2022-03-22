7 On Your Side helps NYC woman locked out of building for 10 days

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11657051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side has tops for how to stave off a utility shutoff

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Fear and frustration are what one Bronx woman felt after she was locked out of her building for nearly two weeks.Making matters worse was that Shannon Braunson worked the graveyard shift, getting back home in the middle of the night.But instead of getting her a working key, her management company gave her excuses. It was up to 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda to start opening doors.It was 3 a.m. on February 25, and Braunson had just finished her late shift with the MTA and couldn't get into her Morrisania building."The door was locked and I couldn't get in," she said. "I was scared, I was nervous especially with everything going on today. You just never know. I'm a single mom. So coming home at that time is pretty nerve wracking already."The mom of two young boys had just watched the horrifying headlines of Christina Lee being followed into her building and stabbed to death at 4 a.m.Now, she was stuck outside because her key fob suddenly stopped working. She doesn't know any of her neighbors to buzz her in."I had to wait for someone to open the door," she said.The next day, she asked the management company for a replacement."There's nothing they can do, the system was down, to give it a few days and they'll get back to me," she said. "Nobody got back to me, I kept reaching out to them, I kept getting the runaround."For nearly 10 days, she was locked out every morning after her graveyard shift."They didn't do anything, it might be out of their hands" she said. "But 10 days later is unacceptable."We thought so too, so we paid the property manager a visit.The management company, located across the street from her building, said they were not able to get alternative key fob because their machine that makes them was broken and they were suffering issues with their vendor.But once we made them aware of her safety issues, the produced one right away."Thanks to channel 7," Braunson said. "Two hours (after you got involved), under two hours, actually."The working mom, her mother, and her kids no longer have to worry."Thank you, 7 On Your Side," she said. "You guys are the best."----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing. All emailsWithout a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.