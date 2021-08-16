Nassau launches shark warning flag system after record number of sightings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10947723" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Swimmers were pulled from the water at three different Long Island beaches Thursday after a shark sighting.

NICKERSON BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is launching a shark warning flag system after a record number of sightings at beaches across the county.There have been 26 confirmed shark sightings this year so far, six more that was spotted all of last year.There was two sightings at Jones Beach Monday morning alone, and last month, a lifeguard at Jones Beach claimed to have been bitten by a shark.Officials unveiled the new purple flag, which will fly for 24 hours after a shark sighting to let beachgoers known that there was a shark in the water.Previously, swimming was restricted by red flags until the beach was reopened for swimming.Curran says the goal is not to scare people but to warn beachgoers how to avoid danger.According to National Geographic, the recovery of shark prey species is leading to an increase in shark bites around the world, rising from 157 incidents between 1970 and 1979 to almost 800 between 2010 and 2019.