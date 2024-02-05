NYPD officers corral sheep roaming in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There was a wooly situation for the NYPD in Brooklyn over the weekend.

A white sheep roamed a parking lot in Sunset Park on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Emergency Services officers responded and immediately became shepherds.

They managed to corral the animal into a police trailer and took it to the ASPCA.

Since no one claimed the sheep, authorities then sent the animal to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey.

The owner of the animal is still unknown.

The NYPD posted on X congratulations to the officers saying, "Not baaaaad for a group of cops with no experience shepherding a sheep."

