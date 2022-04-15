Pets & Animals

Shih Tzu mauled to death by 2 loose dogs believed to be pit bulls in NJ, police say

By Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Shih Tzu was mauled to death in New Jersey Wednesday night by two dogs believed to be pit bulls that police say had gotten loose.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden, where police officers on patrol spotted the small dog being mauled.

The officers intervened to stop the attack, and authorities said the larger dogs ran from the scene.

The Shih Tzu sustained significant injuries to its leg as a result of the attack. It was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital by the owner and unfortunately was later euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

The attacking dogs were secured a few blocks away.

The owner of those dogs has since come forward and is cooperating with the investigation.

The dogs are currently on a 10-day hold at the Newark Humane Society, at the conclusion of which a determination will be made about their future.

