Search for man stealing just one shoe from women in Brooklyn, Queens

In each case, the thief stole just one shoe from his victims, all 24-year-old women.
The first incident happened on January 24 at 9 a.m. at 739 Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. He followed the woman into that location and took her right shoe.
Then on February 9 at 11:05 a.m. at the Grand Army subway station in Brooklyn, he followed a woman inside and took her right shoe.
The most recent incident happened on May 24 at 12:15 p.m. inside of 96-05 Queens Boulevard in Queens. He followed a woman inside and took her left shoe.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
