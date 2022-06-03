Search for man stealing just one shoe from women in Brooklyn, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11919581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who blamed his surgeon for pain after an operation bought a rifle and opened fire hours later at a Tulsa medical office, killing four.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man in a bizarre string of thefts in Brooklyn and Queens.In each case, the thief stole just one shoe from his victims, all 24-year-old women.The first incident happened on January 24 at 9 a.m. at 739 Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. He followed the woman into that location and took her right shoe.Then on February 9 at 11:05 a.m. at the Grand Army subway station in Brooklyn, he followed a woman inside and took her right shoe.The most recent incident happened on May 24 at 12:15 p.m. inside of 96-05 Queens Boulevard in Queens. He followed a woman inside and took her left shoe.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------