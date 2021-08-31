Woman wounded in Bronx shooting

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are looking for a shooting suspect who wounded a woman overnight.
The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday at Prospect Avenue and Jennings Street in Morrisania.
A 19-year old woman was grazed in the foot in that shooting and is expected to survive.
Responding officers fired a single shot at a car driving away from the scene but no one was hit.
