Woman, 17-year-old girl shot outside NYCHA complex in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11016901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police released video of a violent attack at a Brooklyn subway station.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after two women were shot in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.The shooting happened in front of 920 Ashford St., outside the Boulevard NYCHA complex, around 4 p.m.A 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the foot.Both victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition. They have since been said to be stable.It is not yet clear if they were the intended targets or innocent bystanders.The investigation into the shooting continues and no arrests have been made.----------