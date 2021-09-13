Search for man who kicked woman, knocking her down subway escalator in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11007048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man behind a brutal attack at a Brooklyn subway station.Video shows the man kick the woman in the chest, knocking her down an escalator.It happened last Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station.The 32- year old victim got into an argument with the man before things turned violent.The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee, and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, however, she refused medical attention at the scene.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------