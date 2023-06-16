Shooting erupts outside Atlantic County banquet hall with grad party inside: Witnesses

Officials are investigating after a shooting took place outside of an Atlantic County banquet hall on Friday night.

EGG HARBOR CITY, New Jersey -- Officials are investigating after a shooting took place outside of an Atlantic County banquet hall on Friday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. outside Beacon Hall on Saint Louis Avenue and Beethoven Street in Egg Harbor City.

Witnesses tell Action News a graduation party was taking place inside the banquet hall when shots were fired outside.

There is no word yet if any injuries are on the scene.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

