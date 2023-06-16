  • Watch Now
Shooting erupts outside Atlantic County banquet hall with grad party inside: Witnesses

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 10:20PM
EGG HARBOR CITY, New Jersey -- Officials are investigating after a shooting took place outside of an Atlantic County banquet hall on Friday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. outside Beacon Hall on Saint Louis Avenue and Beethoven Street in Egg Harbor City.

Witnesses tell Action News a graduation party was taking place inside the banquet hall when shots were fired outside.

There is no word yet if any injuries are on the scene.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

