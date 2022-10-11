Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 17-year-old woman was found fatally shot in the lobby of an East New York, Brooklyn, apartment building.

Raelynn Cameron was found shot in the chest inside the lobby of the Eldert Lane building at around 10:55 p.m. Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

A blood trail led to the sixth floor, where she may have been shot.

The victim lived in Far Rockaway, Queens. It was unclear why she was in the building.

A group of teens who were on the sixth floor at the time of the shooting are being interviewed by detectives at the 75th precinct.

No weapon was recovered, and it is unclear if any of them were involved.

