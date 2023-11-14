Janice Yu has the latest on the Midtown shooting.

Gunman opens fire in Midtown; nearby delivery driver struck in face by flying glass

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Gunfire broke out in Midtown early Tuesday morning, leaving a delivery driver injured by flying glass.

Investigators say the first shots were fired near 36th Street and 7th Avenue when a man on a bike shot at another man on a bike around 1:30 a.m.

Two bullets hit the van instead, and the driver took off toward 30th and 7th.

Police say one of the shots shattered the van's windshield and the glass cut the 32-year-old driver's face.

That man was seen walking himself to the ambulance when help arrived on the scene. He is expected to recover.

The gunman ran off heading west on 36th Street.

Authorities say the man on the bike who seemed to be the intended target of this shooting did not appear to be injured.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

