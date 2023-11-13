Uniformed officer allegedly slashed with box cutter while responding to subway station fight: NYPD

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two men are being held on $40,000 cash bail for allegedly assaulting a uniformed NYPD lieutenant as he was responding to a fight at a Bronx subway station, police say.

According to police, Lt. Gypsy Pichardo, a 16-year veteran of the NYPD, was slashed with a boxcutter and sustained injuries that required eight stitches to his swollen left eye. Marquise Webb and Brian Innocent, both 24 years old, have been charged in connection with the alleged attack.

On Saturday, Webb and Innocent were allegedly involved in a knife fight between two groups when police responded to 238th Street station around 9:45 p.m., police say.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows Pichardo entrapped within the group of men as they fight, and that is when he was allegedly slashed police say.

According to police, Webb and Innocent punched Lt. Pichardo in the face and head before fleeing. Pichardo then chased after them, and the two were caught by a group of officers including Pichardo.

The complaint filed says Web and Innocent "refused several commands to place their hands behind their backs."

Lt. Pichardo was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Webb, from Yonkers, and Innocent, from New Rochelle, were charged with assault, resisting arrest, harassment and obstructing governmental administration.

Innocent was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon when police say they recovered a knife, a box cutter and a straight razor at the scene.

Both men were arraigned Sunday night in Bronx Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Detectives are still looking for the other members of the group who allegedly fled the scene.

