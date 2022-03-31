Video captures man suddenly fatally shooting man he's walking with in Queens

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police need help tracking down the gunman behind a murder caught on camera in Queens.

The video is hard to watch. Eyewitness News blurred the moment the shot hits the victim, but you can see the man point the gun and fire before running off.


It happened on Saturday, March 26 at 8:10 p.m. on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Peter Panthier of Brooklyn.



Panthier was shot in the left side of his neck and head. He was taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital where he died from his injuries.


Anyone with information in regard to this shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

