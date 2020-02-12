Man fatally shot at NYCHA Glenwood Houses in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed at a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn.A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest at the Glenwood Houses on Ralph Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.Emergency Medical Services took the man to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.So far, no arrests have been made.Police are investigating.Few other details were released.----------