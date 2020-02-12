Man fatally shot at NYCHA Glenwood Houses in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed at a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest at the Glenwood Houses on Ralph Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Emergency Medical Services took the man to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

Few other details were released.

