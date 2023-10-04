Best coffee makers that will make the best cup of joe

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine - $199.99

Make cappuccinos, lattes and more with this easy-to-use Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. At 20% off and with over 12,000 reviews on Amazon, this machine is great for those who want coffee-shop-quality lattes without the hassle.

Image credit: Amazon

Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer - $69.99

This is one of the top-rated coffee makers on Amazon for a reason. With over 20,000 reviews, customers say that it makes great coffee and is easy to use. It's also programmable, comes with a reusable filter and is dishwasher safe.

Image credit: Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine - $179.99

Tight on kitchen counter space? This coffee machine is only 5.5 inches wide and fits easily into any crevice of your kitchen counters. This machine allows for single cup brewing with Nespresso capsules which allow you to easily customize your type of coffee from level of roast to amount of caffeine! It's currently 22% off, so get caffeinated at home for less!

Image credit: Amazon

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker - $139.99

Tall enough to accommodate your travel cup, this K-Café Barista Bar can brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot or Iced. It comes with a hot and cold milk frother, and its nonstick interior makes it easy to clean.

Image credit: Amazon

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte Lux, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker - $130.87

Not interested in using coffee pods? This 4-in-1 Mr. Coffee machine is a pod-free brewer equipped with an easy-to-use measuring system and an automatic milk frother.

Image credit: Amazon