Halloween decorations that sold out last year that are available now

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

It may seem a little early to think about Halloween decorations, but if you were trying to grab the viral 12-foot skeleton last October, you may have been out of luck!

So get your Halloween decoration shopping done now and turn your home into one of the spookiest on the block with some of these popular outdoor decorations for Halloween 2023.

12 ft Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes(TM)

This is THE giant skeleton that everyone was scrambling for last year. Grab the viral sensation while you've still got time!

Image credit: Home Depot

Inflatable Ursula, 6 ft Tall

With the release of The Little Mermaid on Disney+, Ariel and Ursula are sure to be big hits this Halloween. So don't be a poor unfortunate soul and grab this 6-foot-tall inflatable Ursula to lure in some trick-or-treaters.

Image credit: Walmart

13 ft. Animated Jack Skellington

The popular 12-foot skeleton has a new companion that's already going viral - a giant Jack Skellington! 'Nightmare Before Christmas' fans will be singing 'This is Halloween' all October long. Pick up this 13-foot masterpiece now.

Image credit: Home Depot

The Mandalorian and Grogu Inflatable

This is the way...to get one of the coolest Halloween decorations on your front lawn. Bring the galaxy to your block with this giant Mandalorian and Grogu inflatable.

Image credit: Amazon

Oogie w/Creatures

Complete your 'Nightmare Before Christmas' decor with Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock and Barrel.

Image credit: Amazon

9 FT Tall Halloween Inflatable UFO

With all the talk of UFOs this year, add one more sighting to your front lawn this October. This 9-foot-tall decoration inflates in seconds and is conveniently weather-resistant.

Image credit: Amazon

10 ft. Giant Poseable Skeleton

Did the 12-foot-tall giant skeleton sell out again? Here's an alternative to the popular Home Depot decoration just in case.

Image credit: Walmart

Airblown Inflatable Mickey Mouse as Vampire

Mickey Mouse in a vampire costume is the perfect decoration for kids of all ages. It self-inflates in seconds and lights up bright for all to see.

Image credit: Walmart

Disney is the parent company of this station and ABC Localish.