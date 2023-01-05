Couple arrested, accused of running shoplifting ring in New Jersey

Ali Soto and Vickiana Colon were arrested in West Milford, New Jersey. David Novarro has details.

WEST MLFORD, New Jersey -- A couple in New Jersey is facing charges in connection to an alleged shoplifting ring.

Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, were arrested Dec. 14 after an investigation by the West Milford Police Department and officials in Passaic County.

Police received a report of theft and forgery of a retirement check on June 6.

Their investigation revealed that Soto and his girlfriend, Colon, would pay multiple people to shoplift certain items from large retail stores and then sell those stolen items through online retail outlets.

According to the prosecutor's office, there were several stores affected, but it appears that the major stores impacted were Home Depot and Lowe's.

During their arrests, authorities said they found multiple suspected stolen items in their home.

Soto and Colon are facing a slew of charges including, leader of an organized retail theft enterprise, theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, financial facilitation of criminal activity, fencing and shoplifting.

The West Milford Township Police Department asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

