New York City Mayor Adams calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of his administration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration. Darla Miles has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration.

"I am so tired of the previous administration and their antics," Adams said, unsolicited, during an impassioned six-minute tirade at the end of an unrelated news conference. "They had eight years to do their job. Once they're gone, they're experts on everything."

Adams called out de Blasio's former spokesperson, Bill Neidhardt, who has been increasingly critical of the current mayor on Twitter.

"I called Bill the other day," Adams said. "I said, 'Bill, what's going on? What's going on?' And then the Bill's comms guy, who's probably the worst comms guy in the history of communication."

Neidhardt quickly posted a response on Twitter and also changed his handle to Bill "the worst communications guy" Neidhardt.

"Adams hasn't done a thing to address the housing crisis," he wrote. "But it is quite easy to live in his head rent free."

He also spoke to Eyewitness News.

"I've been there," Neidhardt said. "I'm not saying I'm an expert on everything, but I am a New Yorker who doesn't like the way he's handling things...I disagree with a lot of Adams' policies, in particular slashing school budgets."

Adams believes he deserves more, as a professional courtesy.

"All these other administrations have come together and say, we want to help the city we love," he said.

Adams said he called de Blasio to complain about certain former administration officials, mostly unnamed, who have been criticizing the new administration in the press during its first year in office.

While not specifically naming him, Adams also seemed to be targeting Dr. Jay Varma, an epidemiologist who was de Blasio's senior health advisor during the pandemic.

"Don't start your blogs talking about critiquing NYCHA," Adams said. "Don't. Every time we do something, run to the press, so you get all of a sudden act like you're the greatest comms director there ever was. We don't want to hear your advice on Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. I have a Department of Health and Mental Hygiene commissioner that got us out of COVID correctly. And monkeypox. And polio. And many other issues. It's enough."

Adams did have some praise for the former mayor, though.

"Now to Mayor de Blasio's credit, he has been extremely helpful," he said. "He has called. He said, 'How can I help? Here's what I went through. Here's what I think as advice.' When I reached out to him, he has been there. This is directed to those who are intent on one thing: to see us fail."

Peter Kauffmann, a former senior advisor to de Blasio, said he has never heard the former mayor "say a negative word about Eric Adams in private or public, even as Adams was painting New York City as a crime-ridden hellscape."

Kauffmann seemed to acknowledge Neidhardt's "mean tweets," but he said that "Surely, there's more to worry about."

Neidhardt was clear that he does not speak for the former mayor, but he said he is entitled to his opinions and willing to have a dialogue with Adams.

"I'll make a pledge right now," he said. "If he doesn't cut school budgets, I'll delete my Twitter account right now. That's how much it means to me."

Still, Adams said he needs the support of the previous administration, because all New Yorkers are in this together.

"I'm the pilot, everyone else is a passenger," Adams said. "So those people who are praying for the plane to crash, you are on the plane. We should all be praying, 'Eric, land this thing. Let's land this thing.' Tell them that. We are going to land this thing."

ALSO READ | Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home on New Year's Day

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.