7 On Your Side: 7 tips for making gift returns easier this holiday season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Getting and giving gifts is a staple of the holiday season, but with that often comes returns.
This year, things might be a bit trickier.
1 - Do not delay your returns. Many retailers, big and small, are on the brink of closure due to the pandemic. They are not in a position to lose any more money on merchandise. Many retailers are only offering 14 days from the date of purchase. So if it was purchased this week, it may need to be back before New Year's Day.
2 - Research return deadlines before you waste time in line. Return policies should be printed somewhere on the receipt, their website, or on your confirmation email.
3 - If you are going in store to return, don't forget to bring the receipt and your ID. If it was a gift, a gift receipt will make things so much easier.
4 - Be aware of restocking fees. You'll get charged for big-ticket items like tech and gaming devices that left the store and need to go back on the shelves.
5 - If you get something you know is going back, try to keep the original packaging intact. Don't rip the box apart.
6 - Many stores are offering free shipping for returns so you don't have to schlep to the store.
7 - Regift instead of returning. If you get something that isn't your style, it might be on someone else's wish list. Give it away on another occasion. Not only will you save money, you'll be spared the hassle of dealing with the return.
