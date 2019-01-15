SHOPPING

Final chapter for Upper West Side's beloved Westsider Rare and Used Books

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
After 35 years on Manhattan's Upper West Side, the neighborhood's beloved Westsider Rare & Used Books store has entered its final chapter.

The store will close at the end of February and the news is breaking the hearts of the neighborhood's avid readers who love the store's wide selection and welcoming atmosphere.

"We have lived in the neighborhood for 14 years, maybe more than that," UWS resident Jessica Winchell said Tuesday. "We visit the bookstore twice a week. My son is 9 and goes to PS 87. My husband and my son visit there all the time."

Declining sales led to the store's demise. Dorian Thornley has owned the business for the last 17 years, but the store first landed on Broadway and 80th Street in 1984.

"The neighborhood is gonna miss walking past us, popping their heads in or buying a book. It's just another little quirky store gone," Thornley said.

Thornley expressed his thanks to the legions of book-lovers who faithfully supported his independent business.

In a final goodbye gesture, he has slashed prices by 30 percent in an effort to move more inventory before the store closes for good.

"I'm very sad," resident Joseph Jesselli said. "It's one of the few rare book stores left in Manhattan. There's just not many of them left."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbooksstore closingreal estaterentsUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
Last-minute shoppers hit the stores for holiday gifts
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
More Shopping
Top Stories
2 critically hurt after fire tears through building in Queens
Woman dead, daughter hurt in Queens stabbing, husband in custody
Ex-Yankee John Wetteland charged with child sex abuse
AccuWeather: Watching 2 chances for snow this week
3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer
'The Situation' reports to prison to serve 8-month sentence
NYPD: Man fleeing police crashes into several cars in Midtown
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Show More
NY State Senator Jose Peralta died of leukemia, ME rules
13-year-old girl randomly grabbed, slapped in Brooklyn
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
Old Tappan Zee Bridge comes down in demolition
Gunfire, explosions as extremists attack hotel in Kenya
More News