Walmart partners with Kidbox styling service for kids

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK -- Walmart is teaming up with Kidbox, the 3-year-old online styling service for children, to offer its customers an exclusive, curated style box.

Starting Tuesday, Walmart customers will get access to more than 120 premium children's brands. The style box will include about five fashion items for $48, about 50% off the suggested retail price of the bundled items.

Walmart customers complete a short style quiz for their child on Walmart.com Kidbox styles tailor each child's style preferences, season and where the child lives.

The partnership is the latest by Walmart to establish itself as a fashion destination and better play in the increasingly crowded subscription arena. In 2014, Walmart launched a quarterly subscription of beauty samples and products. Walmart had tested a short-lived subscription snack service called Goodies.
