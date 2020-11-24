Watch #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with Tory Johnson

GMA's Tory Johnson always has the Deals and Steals for you, but now, just in time for the holidays, she has even more jolly options for everyone on your gift list.
And you'll feel extra cheerful shopping because everything you buy from #BeLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals directly benefits small businesses across the country and gives you a chance to score fantastic deals at the same time.
The show, hosted by Tory and Sam Champion, can be viewed in the above video and you can shop right now at HolidayDealsandSteals.com.
"Small businesses have had a devastating year, everything from store closures to extended payment terms, supply chain disruptions, they have faced it all," Tory said. "And this season, for many of them, is make or break."
Besides at least 50 percent off, free shipping is included on every purchase from more than two dozen of our small-business partners. Deals are available while supplies last. Free shipping allows these companies to compete with big, online retail players and in many cases will help these mom-and-pop businesses to stay afloat as they grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Products range from little luxuries under $20 to Oprah Favorites, Shark Tank winners, gifts for your favorite foodies and plenty to please and pamper anyone on your gift list.
