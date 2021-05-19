Investigation ongoing after shots fired at and by NYPD officers in Bronx

The incident was reported on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.
Police said no one was in custody and it's not yet clear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.
Two officers were transported to an area hospital for tinnitus.
Few other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Child falls through subway grate at park in Brooklyn
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip