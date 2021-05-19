Investigation ongoing after shots fired at and by NYPD officers in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10663762" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are on the scene after a child fell through a subway grate at a park in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

BRONX (WABC) -- Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening.The incident was reported on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.Police said no one was in custody and it's not yet clear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.Two officers were transported to an area hospital for tinnitus.Few other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.----------